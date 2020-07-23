Cricket

England's Archer ready to play but Stokes might not bowl, says Root

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

July 23 (Reuters) - England captain Joe Root is confident that Jofra Archer will be ready to play in the third test against the West Indies but said there was a question mark over Ben Stokes’ ability to bowl.

Root said that Archer, who was dropped from the second test after he breached the bio-secure bubble, had been fired up in the nets and in good spirits as England prepared for the decisive test at Old Trafford, which starts on Friday.

Yet Stokes was struggling with stiffness after his heroic exertions in helping England win the second test.

Root said that while Stokes would play, he might not be able to contribute much with the ball.

Root also hit out at the racist abuse that Archer has faced on social media, telling a news conference on Thursday he had seen some of it and it was "disgusting". (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

What's On