Cricket

England's Curran tests negative for COVID-19

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - England all-rounder Sam Curran can resume training ahead of next week's first test against West Indies after testing negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

Curran was self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton after feeling unwell and undergoing a test.

"The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl," a statement said.

Cricket

England all-rounder Sam Curran tests negative for Covid-19

AN HOUR AGO

"He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor."

The 22-year-old Curran, along with the rest of the team and management, will have another test on Sunday.

The ECB said last week that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.

The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by two games in Manchester. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Cricket

English counties allowed to field two overseas players from 2021

AN HOUR AGO
Cricket

No reason to doubt integrity of 2011 World Cup final, says ICC

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On