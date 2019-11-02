England's Denly out of New Zealand T20 series with ankle injury

The 33-year-old top-order batsman missed England's seven-wicket victory in the opening T20I in Christchurch, but featured in both the warm-up games against a New Zealand XI.

The England camp have not drafted in a replacement as they hope Denly could still recover in time for the two-match test series against New Zealand, which begins at Mount Maunganui on Nov. 21.

"He will now start a rehabilitation programme and will be routinely assessed ahead of the two-match test series against the Black Caps," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1477587/injury-update-joe-denly.

Denly endured a mixed home Ashes series against Australia, scoring 312 runs in five tests, notching up three half-centuries in the last three matches.

The second of the five T20 matches between the two teams will be played in Wellington on Sunday.