England's Jofra Archer left out of second test after protocol breach

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said just hours before the start of the match on Thursday.

Archer had been confirmed in the England side as late as Wednesday afternoon and it has not been confirmed precisely what breach has taken place.

England will now confirm their line-up for the second Test at the toss, with captain Joe Root set to speak at about 10:30 on Thursday morning.

It is believed that Archer's breach occurred in between moving from Southampton, following England's loss in the first Test on Sunday, to Emirates Old Trafford, the venue for the second.

"Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted," the ECB said in a statement.

Archer said: "I am extremely sorry for what I have done.I have put not only myself but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions and I want to apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry."

