Cricket

England's Parkinson ruled out of Ireland ODI series due to injury

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
22 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

July 21 (Reuters) - England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson will miss the one-day international series against Ireland with an ankle injury, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Parkinson sustained the injury during fielding practice on Monday and has been ruled out of the three ODIs from July 30 to Aug. 4 in Southampton.

The 23-year-old Lancashire bowler made his international debut against South Africa in February, featuring in games at Cape Town and Durban.

Cricket

Indian board seeks government nod to host IPL in UAE

10 HOURS AGO

Earlier, the ECB confirmed all-rounder Moeen Ali as Eoin Morgan's vice-captain for the Ireland series, which takes place behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Cricket

Stokes overtakes Holder to become top-ranked test all-rounder

11 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Australia ditching 'crystal ball' for new funding model

12 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On