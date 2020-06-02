Cricket

England's Plunkett open to idea of playing for US

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who has been left out of England's summer training squad, has said he is open to the idea of playing for the United States one day.

The 35-year-old, whose wife is American, has not played for England since claiming three wickets in last year's World Cup final.

He would need to serve a three-year residency period to be eligible to play for the United States, who gained one-day international status last year.

Cricket

Coronavirus break could extend career by two years, says Anderson

12 HOURS AGO

"It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there," Plunkett told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the U.S."

England have asked a group of 55 players to return to training to prepare for the start of the English summer season, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right-arm quick Plunkett, who did not make the cut, said he could see himself mentoring young American cricketers.

"I'm English and I'll always be an Englishman, but if I'm still fit and there's an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it?"

"If I go over there and end up being a U.S. citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Cricket

County players to take wage cuts until end of July

13 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Australia players fine with more throw-downs if staff cut - Smith

19 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Coronavirus break could extend career by two years, says Anderson

12 HOURS AGO
Cricket

County players to take wage cuts until end of July

13 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Australia players fine with more throw-downs if staff cut - Smith

19 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Speedster Rabada committed to playing for South Africa

21 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Sri Lanka in party mood after dismantling Aussies

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

YESTERDAY AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

YESTERDAY AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleCoronavirus break could extend career by two years, says Anderson
Next articleJapan's Naomi Osaka adds voice to U.S. protests: "silence is betrayal"