Pope, 22, sustained the injury this week during the third test against Pakistan in Southampton when he slid to save a boundary. He left the field immediately.

He missed three months of cricket last summer after dislocating the same shoulder playing for Surrey.

The ECB said Pope will undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks before starting his rehabilitation with the Surrey and England medical teams.

"It is hoped that Pope will return in time for England's winter tours of Sri Lanka and India starting in the early part of 2021," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

