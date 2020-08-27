The 30-year-old Roy suffered the injury this week while preparing for the opener at Old Trafford.

"He will remain with the England set-up and will commence his rehabilitation programme looking ahead to the Australia white-ball series, which starts next month at The Ageas Bowl," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1784720/jason-roy-ruled-out-of-pakistan-vitality-it20s.

All three T20 matches against Pakistan are at Old Trafford with the others being on Sunday and Tuesday.

England then host Australia in a T20 next Friday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

