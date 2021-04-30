Working to increase accessibility to disability cricket is something that England opener Dom Sibley has long been passionate about, so he has welcomed a game changing £2m partnership.

A landmark partnership between the Lord's Taverners and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will see the Super 1s disability cricket programme launched in every county, increasing participation, inspiring social change and empowering tens of thousands more young people to fulfil their potential and build life skills through the sport.

And for Sibley, this latest investment is brilliant news and has a personal importance for him.

Cricket Sibley embracing cautious approach ahead of hopeful England return AN HOUR AGO

"I've been involved with the Runs for Change (a campaign which raises money for charity with every run scored) since the start of the winter," said Sibley, speaking on behalf of the Lord's Taverners.

"Myself and Zak (Crawley) who were on the tour, we've been involved in that, helping out with disabled and disadvantaged people around the country.

"With this new investment, it's great to see that there is going to be more opportunity for more people to be involved around the country so the more people playing cricket is great for the game and it's great to be involved.

"I'm also an ambassador for a charity called Disability Challengers. It's something I've been involved in for a little while now. We've got a couple of close family friends who have got kids with disabilities so I've sort of come across them and spent time with their families so it's means a lot to me.

"So to be able to give back and help them hopefully have an opportunity to start playing cricket, with every county in the country, it's great. Sometimes we can get lost in just playing the game in our own little worlds. There's a lot more to be done and it's very rewarding to be able to give back and help people in a less advantaged position than we are."

Super 1s is already positively impacting the lives of thousands of young people in 20 counties and Scotland – but this will increase to all 39 counties thanks to the collaboration between the UK's leading youth disability sports charity and cricket's governing body.

And former England captain and Lord's Taverners President David Gower explained just how ground-breaking this investment really is.

He said: "This partnership is a true game-changer for the Taverners and disability cricket. This is the largest investment by a cricket board into a disability specific programme and to work with the ECB is an incredible honour. The charity's work has proved life-changing for so many participants and we're very excited about the opportunity to bring our work to young people in every county across the country."

Nick Pryde, Director of Participation and Growth at ECB added: "We're committed to making cricket as inclusive and diverse as possible and this partnership will be a big driving force towards that. Bringing the Super 1s to every county really will change lives. It's a fantastic way to increase accessibility and show that cricket can be a game for everyone."

For more information about the life changing Super1s disability cricket programme and the work of the Lord's Taverners, please visit lordstaverners.org

Cricket ECB and Lord's Taverners partnership to make disability cricket accessible in every county 20 HOURS AGO