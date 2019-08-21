England to play Windies, Pakistan as part of Test Championship next year

The competition involves the nine top-ranked test nations competing in a league between July 2019 and April 2021, with the top two sides progressing to the final which will be held in England in June 2021.

"The ICC World Test Championship will add significance and context to the test series against West Indies and Pakistan," ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"Where every test matters, there will be lots of points to play for as England continue their efforts to reach the World Test Championship final."

England begin their 2020 programme with three tests against the West Indies, with the first match starting at The Oval on June 4, followed by matches at Edgbaston and Lord's.

They then face Australia in three Twenty20 internationals starting July 3 with both teams looking ahead to the T20 World Cup Down Under. The 50-overs world champions then play Australia in three One-Day internationals.

A three-test series with Pakistan starting July 30 at Lord's will be followed by three T20s against the same opponents and three ODIs against Ireland.

England schedule 2020:

West Indies:

First test: June 4-8, The Oval

Second test: June 12-16, Edgbaston

Third test: June 25-29, Lord's

Australia:

First T20: July 3, Chester-le-Street

Second T20: July 5, Old Trafford

Third T20: July 7, Headingley.

First ODI: July 11, Lord's

Second ODI: July 14, Rose Bowl

Third ODI: July 16, Bristol

Pakistan:

First test: July 30-August 3, Lord's

Second test: August 7-11, Old Trafford

Third test: August 20-24, Trent Bridge

First T20: August 29, Headingley

Second T20: August 31, Sophia Gardens

Third T20: September 2, Rose Bowl

Ireland:

First ODI: September 10, Trent Bridge

Second ODI: September 12, Edgbaston

Third ODI: September 15, The Oval (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)