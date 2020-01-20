England win third test by innings and 53 runs

By Reuters

42 minutes agoUpdated 40 minutes ago

PORT ELIZABETH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - England won the third test on Monday, wrapping up South Africa’s tail on the morning of the last day at St George’s Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant innings and 53-run victory.

England needed four wickets to complete an emphatic triumph and took just 100 minutes to do so, bowling South Africa out for 237 runs despite a record last wicket partnership that offered some belated home resistance.

England scored 499 for nine declared in a mammoth first innings knock, to which South Africa replied with 209 and were forced to follow-on.

South Africa won the first test in Pretoria by 107 runs but the tourists bounced back with a 187-run win in Cape Town in the second test. The last test starts in Johannesburg on Friday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Catherine Evans)

