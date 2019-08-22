England win toss and bowl as rain delays start of third Ashes test

LEEDS, England, Aug 22 (Reuters) - England won the toss and put Australia in to bat as rain delayed the start of the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday.

Captain Joe Root chose to bowl just as the rain started to come down in West Yorkshire, announcing an England lineup that was unchanged from the side that drew the second test at Lord's. Jason Roy has been passed fit following tests for concussion.

Steve Smith misses out for Australia, as Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday, and is replaced by his "concussion substitute" from the second test Marnus Labuschagne.

When the covers do come off, there will be a new opening Australia batting partnership, with Marcus Harris coming in for Cameron Bancroft at the top of the order. (Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)