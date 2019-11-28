England win toss, choose to field v New Zealand in second test

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler was ruled out after he tweaked his back during a gym workout with middle-order batsman Ollie Pope taking the gloves and top order batsman Zak Crawley brought in to make his debut.

Chris Woakes has also joined the attack as the third seam-bowling all-rounder in the team with spinner Jack Leach dropped after he had figures of 2-153 from 47 overs at Bay Oval, leaving England without a frontline slow bowler or wicketkeeper.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell will make his test debut on his home ground as a replacement for the injured Colin de Grandhomme, while Matt Henry has replaced fellow pace bowler Trent Boult, who suffered a rib muscle injury in the home side's innings and 65 run first-test victory in Mt. Maunganui.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris)