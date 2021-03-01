England Women claimed ODI series victory against New Zealand despite defeat in the final clash in Dunedin, with their attention quickly turning to three t20 fixtures that begin on Wednesday.

Amy Satterthwaite's unbeaten century led New Zealand to their first ODI win in 12 matches, a seven-wicket consolation victory over England who had already wrapped up the series.

That knock also saw Satterthwaite pass 4,000 ODI runs, becoming only the third New Zealander - after Suzie Bates and Debbie Hockley - to do so.

England's Tammy Beaumont maintained her recent fine form with 88 not out and captain Heather Knight knocked 60, but the rest of England's batters struggled as Lisa Keightley's side were bowled out for 220 off 47.5 overs.

"This is my first win as ODI captain, so it's been a long time coming," said New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine.

"Amy Satterthwaite led from the front and Amelia Kerr is a gun, but our bowlers also got a chance to shine as England were in a good position to have a crack in the last 20 overs and we pegged them back."

England's defeat ended a run of ten consecutive victories across all formats, which included two comfortable wins in the first two ODIs.

Beaumont made 72 and Knight an unbeaten 67 to inspire an eight-wicket win in England's first one-day international match in more than a year, in Christchurch.

And they sealed series victory with another strong performance in the second ODI in Dunedin, with Beaumont top-scoring with a knock of 72 not out en route to a seven-wicket win.

Following the second game, player of the match Nat Sciver said: "We hadn't played ODIs for a long time, so we wanted to hit the ground running in this series."

England will next face New Zealand in a three-match t20 series that starts on Wednesday in Wellington, which will be played alongside the final three games of the five-match t20 series between the New Zealand and Australia men's sides.

The first two matches will be played behind closed doors, following an escalation of the coronavirus alert level in the country due to a new positive test in Auckland.

A decision has not yet been made on whether fans will be in attendance at the third t20 on March 7.

