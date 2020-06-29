English County Championship to begin on Aug. 1, says ECB

June 29 (Reuters) - The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday gave the nod for professional men's county cricket to start its season on Aug.

1.

The men's County Championship was initially scheduled to start on April 12, with 10 rounds scheduled up to Aug. 1, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fixtures and the format for the season is to be decided by the 18 first-class counties in a meeting in early July. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

