EXPLAINER-Cricket-World Test Championship kicks off new era
By Sudipto Ganguly MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Test cricket will cease to be just a bilateral affair from Thursday when England host Australia in the opening Ashes contest at Edgbaston to kick off the widely-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC).
By Sudipto Ganguly
MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Test cricket will cease to be
just a bilateral affair from Thursday when England host
Australia in the opening Ashes contest at Edgbaston to kick off
the widely-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC).
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been determined
to create a meaningful competition for the longest form of the
game and the WTC is expected to provide the much-needed boost to
test, which is typically played over two-innings-a-side and upto
five days.
The long-awaited Championship, involving the top nine test
nations competing in a league across two years, has been
designed to give more meaning to test series.
"The World Test Championship will bring relevance and
context to bilateral test cricket over the next two years,
creating a pinnacle event for the five-day format, just as the
World Cups for men and women do in the ODI and T20I formats,"
ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice said in a statement.
WHAT IS WTC?
The nine top-ranked sides will play three series each at
home and away over two years to determine the best test team in
the world. Points will be awarded for every single game and the
two teams who top the points table will play in a one-off World
Test Championship Final in June 2021 at Lord's. The winners will
be crowned World Test Champions. There will be a new winner in
the format after every two-year cycle. Each series will comprise
a minimum of two and maximum of five tests and matches can also
be played outside the WTC. Only matches previously identified as
part of the WTC will count towards the championship.
WHO ARE PLAYING?
Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand,
Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will
compete in the first cycle. Three remaining teams - Afghanistan,
Ireland and Zimbabwe - can play tests but those will not be part
of the WTC. The second WTC cycle is scheduled from June 2021 to
April 2023.
TWO TESTS
TEAMS YEAR TEAMS YEAR
SL V NZ 2019 WI V IND 2019
PAK V SL 2019 IND V BAN 2019
AUS V PAK 2019 PAK V BAN 2020
NZ V IND 2020 SL V ENG 2020
BAN V AUS 2020 WI V SA 2020
BAN V NZ 2020 NZ V WI 2020
NZ V PAK 2020 SA V SL 2021
PAK V SA 2021 WI V SL 2021
THREE/FOUR/FIVE TESTS
THREE TESTS FOUR TESTS FIVE TESTS
TEAMS YEAR TEAMS YEAR TEAMS YEAR
IND V SA 2019 SA V ENG 2019-20 ENG V AUS 2019
AUS V NZ 2019-20 AUS V IND 2020-21 IND V ENG 2021
ENG V WI 2020
SL V BAN 2020
ENG V PAK 2020
BAN V WI 2021
SA V AUS 2021
POINTS?
There will be 120 points on offer for each series and will
be distributed over the number of games. For example, a two-test
series will mean 60 points for each match while a three-test
series will award 40 points each. The five-test Ashes series
will award 24 points each. A tied match will be worth half the
points available while a draw will fetch a third of the points.
TIED OR DRAWN FINAL?
If the final ends in a tie or a draw, the two teams will be
named joint champions. The first cycle of the WTC will consist
of five-day matches and will include day-night matches.
WHO SAID WHAT?
India captain Virat Kohli - We are awaiting the ICC World
Test Championship with great enthusiasm as it adds context to
the longest format of the game. Test cricket is very challenging
and coming out on top in the traditional form is always highly
satisfying. The Indian team has done really well in recent years
and will be fancying its chances in the championship.
Australia captain Tim Paine - The World Test Championship is
a fantastic initiative. We love playing test cricket, it's the
pinnacle for us, remains hugely popular in Australia and we're
fortunate that it enjoys great support at home among players,
the media and the public. To wear the baggy green is the
ultimate for all Australian cricketers and if the World Test
Championship helps to ensure that all countries make tests a
high priority then that has to be good news for the game in
general and the continuing health of the format in particular.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis - For the last while we
have longed to have something to play for that gives proper
context to test cricket. The stakes are high because every
series matters. It's refreshing and the players we are looking
forward to this new chapter of test cricket.
England fast bowler James Anderson - Test cricket is the
pinnacle of our sport. It is the very essence of cricket and the
majority of players want to strive to play the purist form of
the game. The ICC World Test Championship is another brilliant
initiative for the sport, adding context and relevance to every
Test series. Every Test matters, but even more so now.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)