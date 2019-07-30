EXPLAINER-Cricket-World Test Championship kicks off new era

By Sudipto Ganguly

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Test cricket will cease to be

just a bilateral affair from Thursday when England host

Australia in the opening Ashes contest at Edgbaston to kick off

the widely-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been determined

to create a meaningful competition for the longest form of the

game and the WTC is expected to provide the much-needed boost to

test, which is typically played over two-innings-a-side and upto

five days.

The long-awaited Championship, involving the top nine test

nations competing in a league across two years, has been

designed to give more meaning to test series.

"The World Test Championship will bring relevance and

context to bilateral test cricket over the next two years,

creating a pinnacle event for the five-day format, just as the

World Cups for men and women do in the ODI and T20I formats,"

ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice said in a statement.



WHAT IS WTC?

The nine top-ranked sides will play three series each at

home and away over two years to determine the best test team in

the world. Points will be awarded for every single game and the

two teams who top the points table will play in a one-off World

Test Championship Final in June 2021 at Lord's. The winners will

be crowned World Test Champions. There will be a new winner in

the format after every two-year cycle. Each series will comprise

a minimum of two and maximum of five tests and matches can also

be played outside the WTC. Only matches previously identified as

part of the WTC will count towards the championship.



WHO ARE PLAYING?

Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand,

Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will

compete in the first cycle. Three remaining teams - Afghanistan,

Ireland and Zimbabwe - can play tests but those will not be part

of the WTC. The second WTC cycle is scheduled from June 2021 to

April 2023.



TWO TESTS

TEAMS YEAR TEAMS YEAR

SL V NZ 2019 WI V IND 2019

PAK V SL 2019 IND V BAN 2019

AUS V PAK 2019 PAK V BAN 2020

NZ V IND 2020 SL V ENG 2020

BAN V AUS 2020 WI V SA 2020

BAN V NZ 2020 NZ V WI 2020

NZ V PAK 2020 SA V SL 2021

PAK V SA 2021 WI V SL 2021



THREE/FOUR/FIVE TESTS

THREE TESTS FOUR TESTS FIVE TESTS

TEAMS YEAR TEAMS YEAR TEAMS YEAR

IND V SA 2019 SA V ENG 2019-20 ENG V AUS 2019

AUS V NZ 2019-20 AUS V IND 2020-21 IND V ENG 2021

ENG V WI 2020

SL V BAN 2020

ENG V PAK 2020

BAN V WI 2021

SA V AUS 2021



POINTS?

There will be 120 points on offer for each series and will

be distributed over the number of games. For example, a two-test

series will mean 60 points for each match while a three-test

series will award 40 points each. The five-test Ashes series

will award 24 points each. A tied match will be worth half the

points available while a draw will fetch a third of the points.



TIED OR DRAWN FINAL?

If the final ends in a tie or a draw, the two teams will be

named joint champions. The first cycle of the WTC will consist

of five-day matches and will include day-night matches.



WHO SAID WHAT?

India captain Virat Kohli - We are awaiting the ICC World

Test Championship with great enthusiasm as it adds context to

the longest format of the game. Test cricket is very challenging

and coming out on top in the traditional form is always highly

satisfying. The Indian team has done really well in recent years

and will be fancying its chances in the championship.



Australia captain Tim Paine - The World Test Championship is

a fantastic initiative. We love playing test cricket, it's the

pinnacle for us, remains hugely popular in Australia and we're

fortunate that it enjoys great support at home among players,

the media and the public. To wear the baggy green is the

ultimate for all Australian cricketers and if the World Test

Championship helps to ensure that all countries make tests a

high priority then that has to be good news for the game in

general and the continuing health of the format in particular.



South Africa captain Faf du Plessis - For the last while we

have longed to have something to play for that gives proper

context to test cricket. The stakes are high because every

series matters. It's refreshing and the players we are looking

forward to this new chapter of test cricket.



England fast bowler James Anderson - Test cricket is the

pinnacle of our sport. It is the very essence of cricket and the

majority of players want to strive to play the purist form of

the game. The ICC World Test Championship is another brilliant

initiative for the sport, adding context and relevance to every

Test series. Every Test matters, but even more so now.



(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

