Finch and Starc lead Australia to easy win over Sri Lanka

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Australia captain Aaron Finch struck a superb 153 and Mitchell Starc took four wickets to lead the defending champions to an emphatic 87-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

Finch and Steve Smith (73) shared a fine partnership of 173 as the Australians accelerated smoothly in the second half of their innings to post an imposing total of 334 for seven at The Oval.

Dimuth Kurunaratne and Kusal Perera got Sri Lanka's reply off to a flying start with an opening stand of 115, but Perera was bowled by Starc for 52 and Kurunaratne's dismissal by Kane Richardson for 97 ended their hopes of a record World Cup run chase.

Starc completed figures of 4-55 and Richardson picked up three wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 247 in the 46th over.

Australia's fourth win of the tournament lifted them top of the 10-team standings while Sri Lanka stayed fifth with only one win from five games. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Clare Fallon)