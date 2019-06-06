Five-star Starc seals Australia win over West Indies

Chasing 289 for victory, West Indies got off to a poor start before Shai Hope (68) and Nicholas Pooran (40) laid the platform for the power-hitters, but the Starc-led Australian attack kept them on a tight leash, restricting them to 273-9.

After leg-spinner Adam Zampa removed Pooran, fast bowler Pat Cummins had Hope caught at mid-on in the 35th over to deliver a body blow to the Windies who never recovered.

Starc claimed Jason Holder (51), Carlos Brathwaite and Sheldon Cottrell in the final five overs to finish with 5-46 in his 10 overs.

Earlier, Nathan Coulter-Nile struck the highest World Cup score for a number eight batsman as his 92 took Australia to a competitive total after they lost their first five wickets for 79 runs.

Steve Smith (73) played the anchor role to perfection, combining with Coulter-Nile to stage a rescue act with a 102-run stand for the seventh wicket. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)