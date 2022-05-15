Retired Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has died aged 46 after he was involved in a car crash.

Symonds was a hugely talented all-rounder who excelled in the shorter forms of the game and also played 26 Tests for his country.

He also made 198 one day international appearances and had Twenty20 caps, as he made his debut for Australian in 1998, with his last appearance coming in 2009.

Symonds was a powerful hitter, an effective bowler and was known for his ability to pull off direct hits on the field. He won two World Cups and also was part of the Australian side to win back the ashes in the 2006/7 series.

Queensland police announced that Symonds' car likely "left the roadway and rolled".

A statement continued: "Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

"The forensic crash unit is investigating."

Laura Symonds, his wife, said to the Brisbane Courier Mail: "We are still in shock - I'm just thinking of the two kids."

Cricket Australia said the organisation was "shocked and saddened by the news".

Symonds was born in Birmingham, in England. While he was raised in Australia and played for Queensland, he had an extensive country cricket resume taking in Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey. That led to a call-up to an England A side in 1995, which he turned down in favour of prioritising an Australian national career.

He also played for the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Cricket Australia chair Lachlan Henderson said in a statement: "Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history.

"He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends."

