Former skipper Reid played 58 test matches for the Kiwis, scoring 3,428 runs including six centuries and bagged 85 wickets between 1949-1965.
A hard-hitting batsman and fast bowler, Reid captained New Zealand to their first three test victories.
The first came against West Indies at Auckland in 1956, which ended a winless streak of 26 years for the New Zealand team. The second and third both came during New Zealand's drawn series in South Africa in 1961-62.
"He (Reid) was, and will remain, a household name in this country, having helped pave the way for everything that has come in his wake," said NZC chief executive David White in a statement https://www.nzc.nz/news-items/john-r-reid-dies-at-92.
"NZC will acknowledge and mark John's wonderful life and career an appropriate time."
After retiring from test cricket, Reid took up the role of a national selector and team manager before working as a match referee for the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 1993-2002.
"This is a sad day for cricket. John was not only a top all-rounder of his time but a fine captain as well," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.
"I extend my heartfelt condolences from everyone at the ICC to the family of one of the greats of the game and one whose career as a player, captain and match official will be long remembered."
NZC said a private family service will be held for Reid, while a memorial service at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is being planned.