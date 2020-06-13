Cricket

Former Pakistan captain Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 13 (Reuters) - Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm COVID positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery," Afridi, 40, wrote on Twitter.

The swashbuckling all-rounder played over 500 international games across all formats after making his debut in 1996.

Afridi's last match for Pakistan was the defeat by Australia in the World Twenty20 in Mohali in March 2016. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

What's On

