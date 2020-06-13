Former Pakistan captain Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

June 13 (Reuters) - Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm COVID positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery," Afridi, 40, wrote on Twitter.

The swashbuckling all-rounder played over 500 international games across all formats after making his debut in 1996.

Cricket ECB vows changes to address racism in cricket 5 HOURS AGO

Afridi's last match for Pakistan was the defeat by Australia in the World Twenty20 in Mohali in March 2016. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Cricket India cancel tour to Zimbabwe due to coronavirus concerns 21 HOURS AGO