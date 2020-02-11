Front foot no-ball technology to be used in women's T20 World Cup - ICC

The television umpire will monitor the landing foot of the bowlers after every ball and communicate to the on-field umpires whether it was a legal delivery.

It is currently the responsibility of the on-field umpires to call no-balls when a bowler oversteps the mark.

The decision follows successful trials conducted across 12 games in both India and West Indies, which saw 4,717 balls bowled and 13 no-balls called. The ICC said all deliveries were judged accurately.

"Cricket has an excellent track record of introducing technology to support the decision making of our match officials and I'm confident this technology will reduce the small number of front foot no-ball errors at the Women's T20 World Cup," ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice said in a statement https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/1607344.

"No-balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though the percentage of deliveries that are no-balls is low, it is important to call them correctly.

"Since we first trialed this concept in the ODI (one-day international) series between England and Pakistan in 2016 the technology has improved significantly, enabling us to introduce it cost-effectively, and with minimum impact on the flow of the game."

The women's T20 World Cup runs from Feb. 21 to March 8. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)