Cricket

Gabriel going at full tilt, set to join Windies squad

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MANCHESTER, England, June 23 (Reuters) - West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is set to join the test squad having regained his pace and fitness, head coach Phil Simmons said ahead of next month's three-match series against England next month.

The 32-year-old right-arm quick arrived in England as one of 11 reserve players, with doubts about his fitness following an ankle injury.

Simmons told British media on Monday Gabriel could join the touring party and that he was looking fit.

Cricket

Australia see opportunity in COVID-19 cutbacks - Paine

AN HOUR AGO

"The last week he's been at full tilt and he looks fit," added Simmons. "He's bowling as fast as I've seen him for a while so he's ready and close enough to the test match."

West Indies will play two warm-up matches before the first test in Southampton from July 8 and Simmons will be keeping an eye on Gabriel's progress before deciding whether to add him to the test pool.

"When leaving home 14 were named in the squad," the coach said.

"Because of Shannon coming back from his injury, we had to let him get a little bit further and see how he is and then we'll decide whether to make it a 15-member squad.

"After that, injuries might be the cause for changes."

Manchester will host the last two tests of the series, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Cricket

Fit-again Archer hopes to play all three tests against Windies

2 HOURS AGO
Cricket

REFILE-Cricket-Pakistan trio test positive for COVID-19 ahead of England tour

12 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Australia see opportunity in COVID-19 cutbacks - Paine

AN HOUR AGO
Cricket

Fit-again Archer hopes to play all three tests against Windies

2 HOURS AGO
Cricket

REFILE-Cricket-Pakistan trio test positive for COVID-19 ahead of England tour

12 HOURS AGO
Cricket

England players to honour key workers with names on training shirts

20 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

00:01:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

16 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

YESTERDAY AT 20:57
Play Icon
Formula 1

McLaren would let Alonso race at Le Mans

16/09/2017 AT 12:42
Formula 1

Force India to stick with 'Stegosaurus' fin

16/09/2017 AT 09:22
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

20/06/2020 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Formula 1

Vandoorne: McLaren can get podiums in 2018

15/09/2017 AT 08:22
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
Champions League

Pochettino: Dortmund victory more than three points

13/09/2017 AT 20:20
View more

What's On

Previous articleFit-again Archer hopes to play all three tests against Windies
Next articleAustralia see opportunity in COVID-19 cutbacks - Paine