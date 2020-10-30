The fearless, free-scoring West Indies batsman, 41, is the only player to amass more than 13,000 T20 runs in a little over 400 matches.

Usually an opening batsman, Gayle walked in with the Kings XI Punjab one-down and smashed 99 off 63 balls with eight sixes, which took his tally to 1,001 sixes.

However, he was bowled by Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Jofra Archer as he looked to complete his 23rd T20 century.

Gayle's T20 domination is underlined by the fact that the next best six-hitting batsman is compatriot Kieron Pollard, who has cleared the boundary ropes 690 times in over 450 innings. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

