Haynes, Simmons in shortlist for next West Indies coach

West Indies appointed Floyd Reifer as their interim head coach in April, replacing Richard Pybus as part of a series of administrative changes less than two months before the World Cup in England.

Reifer, who played six tests and eight one-day internationals for West Indies, is also in the race for the position.

"I am pleased to see such high quality West Indian talent and experience in the shortlisted candidates for the head coach position," CWI President Ricky Skerritt said.

"I believe that any one of the three finalists would be an excellent choice as head coach, and I wish them every success at the final stage of interviews."

Former opening batsman Haynes, 63, was part of the world-beating West Indies side in the 1980s and scored 7487 runs in 116 tests and 8648 runs in 238 ODIs.

Simmons, who was also a test opener, has an impressive resume and has already coached Ireland, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and had an acrimonious stint as the coach of his national side.

He was appointed coach of West Indies after the 2015 World Cup but was suspended for a period and then sacked despite leading the Caribbean islanders to the 2016 World Twenty20 title in India.

The 56-year-old Simmons, who played 26 tests and 143 ODIs, later filed a case against the board for unfair dismissal but accepted an apology and a financial settlement from them earlier this year.

