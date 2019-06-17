Hope misses ton as West Indies post 321-8 against Bangladesh

Hope struck only one six and four boundaries in his 121-ball knock while Lewis scored 70 before Hetmeyer smashed a 26-ball 50 and skipper Jason Holder added a quick-fire 33 to boost the West Indies total on a good pitch for batting.

The dangerous Chris Gayle departed for a 13-ball duck after Bangladesh won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat first, but Hope and Lewis stitched together a 116-run partnership for the second wicket to lay the platform for a competitive total.

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he claimed three wickets, including those of Hope and Hetmeyer, while Mohammad Saifuddin also finished with three to restrict the Caribbean side. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)