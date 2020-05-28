Cricket

ICC defers T20 World Cup discussion, English domestic season delayed

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
13 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The suspense over the fate of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia continued on Thursday after the International Cricket Council (ICC) deferred all discussions to its next board meeting on June 10.

The governing body is continuing preparations for the tournament, currently scheduled to begin on Oct. 18, although speculation is mounting about its feasibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options..." the ICC said in a statement after board members met via a teleconference.

Cricket

No risk of losing 2021 World Cup over tax exemption: BCCI

12 HOURS AGO

Meanwhile, England's domestic season was pushed back on Thursday until at least Aug. 1 because of the pandemic and its restrictions.

"Naturally we want to see cricket being played at every level," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive, Tom Harrison, said in a statement.

"We remain hopeful of seeing both domestic and recreational cricket this season..."

England are preparing to host a three-test series against West Indies in July.

"We have learned a lot and continue to learn about the safety protocols that would need to be in place to stage international cricket behind closed doors in this environment and those protocols will also need to apply to the domestic game," Harrison added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ken Ferris)

Cricket

Surrey looking into hosting matches at Oval with reduced capacity

13 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Gabba to host test in Australia-India series, Perth misses out

16 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

No risk of losing 2021 World Cup over tax exemption: BCCI

12 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Surrey looking into hosting matches at Oval with reduced capacity

13 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Gabba to host test in Australia-India series, Perth misses out

16 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Manohar to step down as ICC chairman after current term

YESTERDAY AT 13:47

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Sri Lanka in party mood after dismantling Aussies

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: Who will dominate when tennis returns?

YESTERDAY AT 11:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Football

Why Payet is unlikely to be celebrating a call-up for France’s Euro 2016 squad

22/02/2016 AT 17:00
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNo risk of losing 2021 World Cup over tax exemption: BCCI
Next articleWTCR calendar 2020 refresher