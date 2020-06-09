Cricket

ICC ratifies interim ban on saliva on ball

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Players will be banned from the age-old technique of using saliva to shine a ball when cricket emerges from the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Several other interim measures designed to ensure the safety of players and match officials were ratified by the ICC Chief Executives Committee (CEC) -- including allowing home umpires in international series.

International cricket will resume next month when West Indies face England in a three-match test series.

Cricket

Tendulkar, Lee back using wax to shine ball

3 HOURS AGO

The series will take place without fans and with strict health protocols, including a ban on wiping saliva on the ball -- a method employed to help impart swing.

"If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," the ICC said.

Two warnings will result in a five-run penalty to the batting side.

If saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean it before play recommences, although no details were provided as to how that would be done.

Other interim measures ratified by the ICC include replacing a player displaying COVID-19 symptoms during a test match. Any replacement must be like-for-like switch and approved by the match referee. Replacements will only be allowed in test matches and not be applicable to ODIs and T20Is.

With experienced overseas umpires unable to stand in the forthcoming series between England and West Indies, teams will be allowed one extra unsuccessful DRS review in each innings, up from the usual two to three.

"The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel," the ICC said.

Code of conduct breaches will be partly overseen by a remote neutral match referee in liaison with the actual match referee via a video link. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

5 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Pakistan add Younis, Mushtaq as coaches for England tour

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Tendulkar, Lee back using wax to shine ball

3 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Pakistan add Younis, Mushtaq as coaches for England tour

6 HOURS AGO
Cricket

West Indies depart for England with stop-gap batting coach

8 HOURS AGO
Cricket

BCCI wants quick decision on fate of T20 World Cup

9 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

00:01:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

07/06/2020 AT 14:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

07/06/2020 AT 11:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Formula 1

Unwell Massa visited hospital for checks

29/07/2017 AT 08:32
Premier League

Mourinho: I'm not interested in Morata's move to Chelsea

20/07/2017 AT 10:47
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

06/06/2020 AT 16:58
Play Icon
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On

Previous articleTendulkar, Lee back using wax to shine ball
Next articleRampant Rocket continues impressive form at Championship League