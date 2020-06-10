Cricket

ICC to use 'common sense' to deal with Floyd death protests

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) will take a "common sense approach" to deal with any potential Black Lives Matter protests by the players, the governing body said on Wednesday.

A growing number of athletes have joined the worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody last month after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

The ICC usually does not allow players to display messages "relating to political, religious or racial activities" but has joined soccer's governing body FIFA in being governed by "common sense".

"The ICC stands against racism and is proud of the diversity of our sport," an ICC spokesperson said in a statement mailed to Reuters.

"We support players using their platform to appropriately express their support for a more equitable society.

"We will exercise a common sense approach to the implementation of regulations in relation to this issue and they will be assessed on a case by case basis by the match officials."

The ICC made India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni remove an army insignia from his wicketkeeping gloves at last year's World Cup, while England's Moeen Ali was banned from wearing wristbands featuring the slogans "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine" in 2014.

The governing body introduced its anti-racism policy in 2012 and calls it "one of the toughest in world sport".

International cricket is set to resume after the COVID-19 enforced shutdown with England's three-test home series against West Indies next month. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge)

