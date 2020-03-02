CORRECTED-Cricket-India all out for 124, New Zealand chase 132 for series sweep

CHRISTCHURCH, March 2 (Reuters) - India were dismissed for 124 runs less than an hour into play on the third day of the second test on Monday, leaving New Zealand requiring 132 to win the match and sweep the series 2-0.

Trent Boult took 4-28 and Tim Southee 3-36 for the Black Caps, who won the first test in Wellington by 10 wickets last Monday. Cheteshwar Pujara's 24 was the highest score by an Indian batsman in the second innings. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Daniel Wallis)