India beat Bangladesh by innings and 46 runs to sweep series
By Reuters

50 minutes agoUpdated 48 minutes ago

KOLKATA, India, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second and final test on Sunday to complete a 2-0 series sweep, winning their maiden day-night test inside three days at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with 136 before they declared their first innings on 347-9.

Bangladesh, all out for 106 in the first innings, managed 195 in the second.

Mushfiqur Rahim (74) topscored for the tourists, while Umesh Yadav (5-53) was pick of the Indian bowlers.

India had triumphed inside three days in the series opener in Indore. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Kolkata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

