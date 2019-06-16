India beat Pakistan to maintain perfect World Cup record

By Reuters

21 minutes agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England, June 16 (Reuters) - A dominant India beat Pakistan by 89 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-hit group match at Old Trafford to maintain their unbeaten World Cup record against their arch-rivals on Sunday.

Put into bat in a stop-start match, India posted a commanding 336-5 with Rohit Sharma (140) smashing his second century of the tournament.

Skipper Virat Kohli (77) and KL Rahul (57) also got fifty but Mohammad Amir's (3-47) tight death-overs spell denied India a 350-plus total in the sold out contest between the arch-rivals.

A century stand between Fakhar Zaman (62) and Babar Azam (48) kept alive Pakistan's hopes until they suffered a batting collapse and finished on 212-6 in 40 overs chasing a revised target of 302.

Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar claimed two wickets each for India who now have a 7-0 record against Pakistan in World Cup. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Manchester; editing by Christian Radnedge)

