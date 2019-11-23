India declare first innings on 347-9 in Kolkata test
KOLKATA, India, Nov 23 (Reuters) - India declared their first innings on 347-9, a lead of 241 runs, on day two of the second and final test against Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday.
Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with 136, while Cheteshwar Pujara (55) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) hit half-centuries.
Bangladesh pace bowlers Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadot Hossain claimed three wickets each.
