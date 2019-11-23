India declare first innings on 347-9 in Kolkata test

India declare first innings on 347-9 in Kolkata test
By Reuters

23 minutes agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

KOLKATA, India, Nov 23 (Reuters) - India declared their first innings on 347-9, a lead of 241 runs, on day two of the second and final test against Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the hosts with 136, while Cheteshwar Pujara (55) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) hit half-centuries.

Bangladesh pace bowlers Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadot Hossain claimed three wickets each.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Kolkata, editing by Ed Osmond)

