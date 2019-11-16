India declare on 493-6 in Indore test against Bangladesh

Mayank Agarwal topscored for the hosts with a career-best 243, while Ajinkya Rahane (86), Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out) also helped themselves to easy fifties.

Abu Jayed claimed 4-108 for the listless tourists. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)