India fined for slow over-rate in win over New Zealand

Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohli's side were found two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration during the game in Wellington on Friday.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Kohli has accepted the sanction.

India prevailed in the Super Over for the second successive match to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)