Cricket

India postpone Sri Lanka tour over COVID-19 fears

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI, June 11 (Reuters) - India have postponed their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka scheduled later this month over COVID-19 fears, cricket boards of both the countries said on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and his men were scheduled to play three one-day matches and an equal number of Twenty20 internationals but the Indian board (BCCI) has informed Sri Lanka Cricket that the tour "will not be feasible".

Cricket

Smaller ball, shorter pitch recommended to transform women's game

10 HOURS AGO

The Indian cricketers, who have not even started training, will follow advice from the Indian government health regulatory authorities before resuming cricket, the SLC has been told.

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said India remained committed to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and would tour Sri Lanka at a more opportune time.

"We're committed to FTP, but given the current situation, it's not possible for the team to travel, it's not safe," Dhumal told Reuters by telephone.

"So we'll see whenever there is an opportunity, we'll try and make up for this series."

A select group of 13 Sri Lankan cricketers are currently undergoing a 12-day residential training camp at the Colombo Cricket Club. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge)

Cricket

ICC defers T20 World Cup decision to July

A DAY AGO
Cricket

Windies cherishing test return after coronavirus hiatus says Holder

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Smaller ball, shorter pitch recommended to transform women's game

10 HOURS AGO
Cricket

ICC defers T20 World Cup decision to July

A DAY AGO
Cricket

Windies cherishing test return after coronavirus hiatus says Holder

A DAY AGO
Cricket

ICC to use 'common sense' to deal with Floyd death protests

A DAY AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

00:01:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

09/06/2020 AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

08/06/2020 AT 17:17
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
View more

What's On

Previous articleSmaller ball, shorter pitch recommended to transform women's game
Next articlePremier League clubs agree matchday protocols