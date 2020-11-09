"The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first test against Australia in Adelaide," board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
India will leave for Australia late this month to play six short-form internationals followed by a four-test series. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra)
