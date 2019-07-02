India's yorker specialist Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 2 (Reuters) - India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's ability to bowl yorkers at will has been a key factor in his team's progress to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and the right-arm pacer attributes it to the long hours he spent honing the skill.

Bumrah sealed India's 28-run victory against Bangladesh on Tuesday with two trademark yorkers to claim the last two wickets in successive deliveries and finish with figures of 4-55.

The right-arm quick's accuracy and death-overs mastery make him a limited overs asset and the 25-year-old attributed his skill to his work in the nets.

"Whenever I practise in the nets, I practise each and every situation - be it with the new ball, be it with the old ball, or death bowling at the death," the bowler with an unusual action told reporters.

"I tick all the boxes in the nets. In the match, it's all about execution and keeping a clear head.

"All of that preparation helps me in the matches. If the work ethic is good, then execution becomes much easier."

Bumrah has used the yorker delivery to good effect in the tournament to claim 14 wickets from seven matches with an impressive economy rate of 4.6.

His unique release point and accuracy render him nearly unplayable at times and difficult to score off otherwise.

NET PRACTICE

Bumrah, who likes to simulate match situations in the nets, said he did not consider himself a master of the delivery.

"I do it again and again and again in the nets. The more you do it, you get decent at it.

"You can't master it but you still try to get better at it. It's all about repetition. It's like the length ball - you have to do it again and again (in the nets) and try and replicate it in the game."

Another aspect of his bowling is to control his aggression according to the requirement of the team, he said.

"I try to keep things simple. Reading and analysing the wicket as soon as possible is important. Sometimes you run after wickets, but I focus on team goals -- what the team wants me to do right now.

"Not chasing success, I want to focus on my process. If I do that, eventually everything gets sorted out."

Qualifying for the semi-finals with a match to spare affords India the luxury of resting their strike bowler for Saturday's group clash with Sri Lanka but Bumrah does not want to put his feet up.

"This is my first World Cup so I'd like to play as many games as possible... The more matches you play, the more you enjoy." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing By Ken Ferris)