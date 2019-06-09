India secure 36-run victory against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan (117) smashed his 17th ODI century and forged significant partnerships with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (57) and skipper Virat Kohli (82) to power India to a commanding 352-5.

Several frontline Australia batsmen got good starts but none could bat deep enough to see them home as they were all out for 316 in exactly 50 overs.

Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out) scored the bulk of the runs for Australia, who tasted their first defeat after wins against Afghanistan and West Indies earlier in the tournament.

India's new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-50) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-61) shared six wickets between them while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 2-62.

