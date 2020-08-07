India to host 2021 T20 World Cup, 2022 edition in Australia: ICC

Aug 7 (Reuters) - India will remain hosts of the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup while Australia will host this year's postponed tournament in 2022, the sport's governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

The ICC also confirmed the women's 50-over World Cup that was scheduled to be held in New Zealand in February-March next year has been postponed to 2022.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 that was postponed due to COVID-19 will be held in Australia in 2022. India will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as planned," the ICC said in a statement https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/1749944.

Cricket Pope posts 62 but England labour in first test against Pakistan 4 HOURS AGO

"The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand has been postponed until February-March 2022 because of the impact the pandemic has had on cricket globally."

This year's T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November but the tournament was postponed due to the logistical challenges of staging the 16-team event amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions in place. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Cricket IPL clash sees England tour of India moved to early 2021 4 HOURS AGO