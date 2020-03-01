India wicket blitz rattles New Zealand in Christchurch

Already 1-0 down in the series after a thumping 10-wicket defeat in Wellington and under pressure after a final session batting collapse on day one, the tourists got themselves firmly back in the contest on a sunny morning in Christchurch.

BJ Watling, who had yet to score, and Colin de Grandhomme (eight not out) will return to the crease for the second session with New Zealand still 100 runs behind India's first innings tally of 242.

The hosts had started the day on 63 without loss but Umesh Yadav struck inside the first 20 minutes to trap Tom Blundell lbw for 30 with only three more runs on the board.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson lasted just 11 minutes and eight balls before he was back in the dressing room, caught behind off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah for three to the clear delight of Virat Kohli.

Ross Taylor fell for 15 attacking Ravindra Jadeja's spin when Yadav showed off his fielding skills with a magnificent running catch in the deep.

Opener Tom Latham managed to reach his 17th test half century, largely by leaving anything he did not have to hit, but departed for 52 when he miscalculated and Mohammed Shami delivered a ball that darted in to rattle his leg stump.

That left the Black Caps holding out for lunch at 130 for four but Shami was not finished yet and Henry Nicholls (14) got an edge on another delivery around the wicket that his skipper Kohli took brilliantly diving to his right in the slips. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Daniel Wallis)