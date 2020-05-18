Cricket

India won't rush players back despite facilities opening

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

NEW DELHI, May 18 (Reuters) - India's cricketers will not be rushed back into training even after the country gave the green light on Sunday for sports facilities to open, the national cricket board has said.

India has extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 as it tries to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and while stadiums and sports complexes are reopening to allow athletes to train there will be no events staged that would draw spectators.

With travel and other restrictions in place, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it would wait before scheduling any training camp for its contracted players.

Cricket

Cricket should be on back burner until COVID-19 situation improves: Wood

8 HOURS AGO

"... the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and (it) will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India's efforts in containing the spread of the virus," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said in a statement late on Sunday.

India are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in June for a limited-overs series but that trip is likely to be postponed due to the pandemic.

India's cricketers have been cooling their heels at home during the lockdown, which has seen the Indian Premier League postponed indefinitely.

Dhumal told Reuters last week the BCCI was looking for a new window for the Twenty20 league later in the year to avoid a potential $530 million loss. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Cricket

Cricket-India fine with playing entire Australia series in Adelaide: official

15/05/2020 AT 10:32
Cricket

Jamieson rewarded for India demolition with central contract

15/05/2020 AT 00:15
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

Cricket should be on back burner until COVID-19 situation improves: Wood

8 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Cricket-India fine with playing entire Australia series in Adelaide: official

15/05/2020 AT 10:32
Cricket

Jamieson rewarded for India demolition with central contract

15/05/2020 AT 00:15
Cricket

England players to return to individual training next week

14/05/2020 AT 16:28

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Sri Lanka in party mood after dismantling Aussies

00:01:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:56
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
The Masters

Trump coasts past Wilson at Masters, Selby sizzles in win over Maguire

16/01/2019 AT 16:25
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

15/05/2020 AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Forget Sancho, Man Utd chase 'heir to Ronaldo' – Euro Papers

21/04/2020 AT 10:47
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleCricket should be on back burner until COVID-19 situation improves: Wood
Next articleLampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea players sign short-term deals