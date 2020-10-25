10 in Dubai, the country's cricket board (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday.

The playoff matches will be played from Nov. 5 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the top four spots with three rounds left to play.

This year's IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March in India, is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

