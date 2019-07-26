Jason Roy's swashbuckling style is a counter-attacking selection that could pay off in the Ashes

With England in a perilous position after their calamitous first day against Ireland, Roy came out counter-attacking scoring at a-run-a-ball through the first session to put England back on level-pegging.

It was an indication of why Ed Smith and the England selectors are so keen to use Roy to attack the Aussies first up. No more of the tentative capitulations that have characterised English test-form with increasingly alarming regularity.

A booming attempted drive that played right around the ball with Roy on 72 was an example of the other side to picking Roy in such a role. He will get out playing the sort of shots that will have the traditionalists wringing their hands and muttering about technique and mental approach… and they might have a point. But England need to try something, and counter-attacking at the top of the order is at least a proactive strategy.

Roy may only come off once or twice in a long series, but those innings might be enough to tip the balance in England’s favour.

The bigger question for England’s selectors ahead of the start of the ashes at Edgbaston will be who joins Roy in England’s top three. Joe Denly was brutally run out by Joe Root in England’s second innings against Ireland, but still does not have the air of a test number three. And Rory Burns is an even greater concern, having looked more skittish than ever at test level.

England’s major dilemma is that the players they want to bring into the side all fit lower down the order. Ben Foakes deserved better than to be booted out of the team after his strong start to test cricket, while Sam Curran continues to look assured with the bat and competent enough to play as high as seven – perhaps even higher as his career develops.

But to fit one of those extra options in, somebody from the middle order has to sacrifice themselves and move up into the top three. It could be Joe Root, but do England really want to put more pressure on their captain and best player? It could be Johnny Bairstow, but the Yorkshireman rather threw his toys out of the pram when asked to do so in the West Indies? It could be Ben Stokes, but batting up the order and being a key part of the bowling attack is a big ask of an important player. It could be Moeen Ali, yet his previous spells higher up the order have not proved fruitful and his weakness against the short ball would be a big concern. And it could be Jos Buttler, but Buttler’s technique higher up the order has yet to be tested.

Or of course it could be none of the above and England gamble on Burns, Roy and Denly to come good as a top three. However, the chances of that trio all proving effective against an attack as good as Australia’s seem slim to none.

One thing that is clear after a fascinating Ireland test at Lord’s is that you won’t want to take your eyes off the Ashes; absolutely anything can happen with this England team.

-- by Tom Bennett