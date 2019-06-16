Kohli becomes fastest to reach 11,000 runs mark

MANCHESTER, June 16 (Reuters) - India captain Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach the landmark total of 11,000 runs in one day international cricket during Sunday's World Cup match against Pakistan.

Kohli reached the 11,000 mark in 222 innings -- beating the previous record held by compatriot Sachin Tendulkar who took 276 innings to rack up that total.

The Indian skipper was 71 not out when rain stopped play at Old Trafford in the 47th over with India 305-4.

Tendulkar still holds the record for the most career ODI runs with 18,426.

