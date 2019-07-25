Leach falls short of century as Ireland stay in hunt

Leach falls short of century as Ireland stay in hunt
By Reuters

57 minutes agoUpdated 55 minutes ago

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - England's Jack Leach fell eight runs short of a maiden test century as Ireland kept alive their victory hopes on the second day of their historic four-day test on Thursday.

The spinner, sent in as nightwatchman for the last over of a manic opening day, played superbly to reach 92 before edging Ireland's first-day hero Tim Murtagh to Mark Adair in the slips.

He had shared in a 145-run partnership with test debutant Jason Roy that had wiped out England's 122-run first innings deficit after they were bowled out for 85 and then dismissed Ireland for 207 on a crazy opening day.

Just when it appeared England were seizing control, however, Roy was clean bowled by Stuart Thompson for 72 and Leach went a few overs later.

Joe Denly was run out for 10 after a terrible mix-up with skipper Joe Root before Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a duck for the second time in the match, leaving England on 209-5 at tea, a precarious lead of 87. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

0Read and react
0Read and react