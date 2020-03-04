Magnificent Malan guides S Africa to series win

Australia won the toss and chose to bat, posting 271 all out as South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi completed career-best figures of 6-58 on a slow wicket to halt what had been an electric start from the visitors.

Malan, who was out to the first ball of the match on debut on Saturday, anchored the South African reply, taming his usual swashbuckling style to score 129 not out from 139 balls and lead the home side to victory with nine balls to spare.

South Africa lead the series 2-0. The third and final match is in Potchefstroom on Saturday. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)