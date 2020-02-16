Magnificent Morgan guides England to T20 series win

South Africa won the toss and posted 222 for six in their 20 overs, but Morgan crashed seven sixes in a 21-ball half-century to equal his own England record for the fastest fifty in Twenty20 cricket.

The visitors reached 226 for five with five deliveries to spare, the ball sailing through the Highveld air as 28 sixes were hit in the match, 15 by England.

South Africa won the first match by one run and England claimed the second by two runs in a tight series ahead of the World Cup in Australia in October.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)