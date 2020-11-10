Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant struck breezy fifties to help them overcome a top-order collapse, triggered by the bowling of Trent Boult (3-30), and post a competitive 156-7 after electing to bat.

Mumbai, who had beaten Delhi three times this season en route to the final, prevailed once again with eight balls to spare, dashing their opponents' hopes of winning their maiden IPL title.

Cricket Pakistan appoint Babar as test captain 3 HOURS AGO

Rohit Sharma smashed a fluent 68 and Ishan Kishan made 33 not out down the order as Mumbai cruised to victory. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)

Cricket Bangladesh skipper Mominul tests positive for coronavirus 7 HOURS AGO