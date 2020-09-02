Pattinson, who previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has 47 wickets in 39 Twenty20 matches, will join the Mumbai team in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates this weekend, the franchise said.

"Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka," Mumbai said in a statement https://www.mumbaiindians.com/news/mumbai-indians-replace-lasith-malinga-with-australian-pacer-james-pattinson.

Malinga, the IPL's leading wicket taker with 170 wickets, helped Mumbai win their fourth title last season.

This year's IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March in India, is being held in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament starts on Sept. 19. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

